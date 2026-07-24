Gillett Commercial to Develop Spec Office, Flex Building in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Local developer Gillett Commercial will build a speculative office and flex building in Allen, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Known as Allen Place, the building is initially planned to be 89,032 square feet, comprising a 71,032-square-foot footprint plus an 18,000-square-foot mezzanine level that can be expanded by 20,000 square feet, offering up to 109,032 total square feet. Meinhardt & Associates is the project architect, and Raymond Construction will be the general contractor. Citadel Partners will market the space for lease. Gillett is developing the project, construction of which is set to start later this year and last about year, in partnership with the Allen Economic Development Corp.