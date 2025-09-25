Gilmore Bell Renews 18,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gilmore & Bell PC, a public finance law firm, has renewed its office headquarters lease for approximately 18,000 square feet within the 2405 Grand Boulevard Building at Crown Center in Kansas City. Michael VanBuskirk, Richard Chamberlain and Raegen Kersey of Newmark Zimmer provided real estate consulting services and represented Gilmore Bell in the lease negotiations. GastingerWalker& is providing architectural and interior design services for the remodel of the entire 11th floor. The 14-story office tower totals 245,000 square feet.