Gilroy Ventures Buys 125,597 SF Vehicle Showroom in Gilroy, California for $13.8M

GILROY, CALIF. — Gilroy Ventures LLC, a real estate investor, has acquired a commercial building on 13.7 acres in Gilroy, approximately 30 miles southeast of San Jose. Gilroy JRV LLC sold the asset for $13.8 million.

Located at 7900 Arroyo Circle, a recreational vehicle business currently uses the 125,597-square-foot property as an indoor/outdoor showroom. The flexible property can also accommodate a variety of commercial uses, such as showroom, retail, warehouse and automotive.

Miki Correa of Cushman & Wakefield, along with CBRE’s Rick Shaffer, Marie Anderson and John Shaffer, represented the seller in the transaction.