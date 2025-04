FARGO, N.D. — Gindi Equities has acquired Amber Valley Apartments in Fargo for an undisclosed price. The acquisition marks the firm’s fourth Fargo market purchase in under 12 months. The seller, Property Resources Group, will continue to manage and service the asset. Constructed in 2001, Amber Valley Apartments comprises 162 units that range from one- to three-bedroom layouts. Gindi plans to launch a renovation program at the property, upgrading both interior spaces and common areas.