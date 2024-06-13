Thursday, June 13, 2024
Osgood Townsite Apartments was built in 2004. (Image courtesy of Gindi Equities)
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyNorth Dakota

Gindi Equities Acquires 243-Unit Multifamily Community in Fargo, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Gindi Equities has acquired Osgood Townsite Apartments, a 243-unit multifamily community built in 2004 in Fargo. Property Resources Group sold the asset for an undisclosed price. The acquisition marks Gindi’s entry into the Fargo market. Gindi plans to invest in a renovation program to modernize and enhance the Class B property. Planned improvements include redesigned kitchens and bathrooms and upgraded building exteriors and grounds. Gindi will also implement sustainable elements and energy savings fixtures to increase efficiency and reduce utility costs. Property Resources Group will continue to manage and service the asset. With this acquisition, Gindi’s multifamily portfolio is valued at over $250 million and includes 2,000 units across the country.

