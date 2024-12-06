Friday, December 6, 2024
Gindi Equities Acquires 252-Unit Timber Creek Apartment Homes in Fargo, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Gindi Equities has acquired Timber Creek Apartment Homes, a 252-unit apartment community in Fargo. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2015, the property at 4720 Timber Parkway South offers one- to three-bedroom units. Amenities include a playground, beach volleyball court and a pergola grilling area. Gindi plans to implement interior upgrades, including the installation of new features and fixtures to apartment kitchens and bathrooms. Common areas and grounds will also be renovated, and new exterior amenities will be added. Gindi acquired the asset from Property Resources Group, which will continue to manage and service the asset. The purchase marks Gindi’s second acquisition in the Fargo market.

