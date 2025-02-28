Friday, February 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Amber Crossing features 117 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyNorth Dakota

Gindi Equities Acquires Amber Crossing Apartment Homes in Fargo, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Gindi Equities has acquired Amber Crossing Apartment Homes in Fargo for an undisclosed price. The 117-unit multifamily community is situated at 5170 Amber Valley Parkway. Property Resources Group was the seller. The transaction marks Gindi’s third investment in the Fargo market. Gindi plans to make interior refurbishments, such as updating kitchen and bathroom features as well as revamping common spaces and outdoor amenities. Constructed in 2002, Amber Crossing features one- to three-bedroom units and is located just off I-29.

You may also like

Knightvest Capital Acquires 331-Unit Apartment Building in Uptown...

Foundry Commercial Buys Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 10,000 SF Industrial...

Doster Construction Completes $90M Multifamily Development in Huntsville,...

Bascom Group Buys Value-Add Apartment Community in Rancho...

JLL Arranges Refinancing of 636-Bed Student Housing Property...

Brixton Capital Purchases 215,506 SF Washington Square Shopping...

Partnership Acquires 83,000 SF Flex R&D Building in...

PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion...