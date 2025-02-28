Gindi Equities Acquires Amber Crossing Apartment Homes in Fargo, North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — Gindi Equities has acquired Amber Crossing Apartment Homes in Fargo for an undisclosed price. The 117-unit multifamily community is situated at 5170 Amber Valley Parkway. Property Resources Group was the seller. The transaction marks Gindi’s third investment in the Fargo market. Gindi plans to make interior refurbishments, such as updating kitchen and bathroom features as well as revamping common spaces and outdoor amenities. Constructed in 2002, Amber Crossing features one- to three-bedroom units and is located just off I-29.