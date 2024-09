GASTONIA, N.C. — Gindi Equities has sold Greenview Meadows, a 109-unit multifamily community located in Gastonia, roughly 20 miles west of Charlotte. Gindi, which acquired the property for $10 million in February 2021, sold the community to an undisclosed buyer for $14.5 million. Located at 1613 Greenview Drive, the development features apartments in two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a pet park, playground, picnic areas and a pool with a newly renovated deck.