Ginkgo Bioworks Signs 38,759 SF Life Sciences Lease at The Quad in Boston

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

10-Wilson-Road-Boston

With the addition of Ginkgo Bioworks, all of the newly constructed space at The Quad in Cambridge is now fully leased to life science and technology companies.

BOSTON — Locally based biotechnology firm Ginkgo Bioworks has signed a 38,759-square-foot life sciences lease at 10 Wilson Road in the Cambridge area of Boston. The new space is located within The Quad, a four-building, 510,000-square-foot campus that is being developed in phases by The Davis Companies. McKenna Teague and Erick Smith of CBRE represented the developer in the lease negotiations. Anne Columbia and Patrick Downey of Columbia Group Realty Advisors Inc. represented the tenant.

