GIP Purchases Two-Building Office Portfolio in Phoenix for $17.4M

PHOENIX — Deer Park, Ill.-based Government Investment Partners (GIP) has acquired a two-building office portfolio, located at 3925 and 3945 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix, from The Simone Charitable Foundation for $17.4 million.

The State of Arizona Department of Child Safety and Imani Wellness occupy the 75,148-square-foot building at 3925 E. Broadway Road, and the City of Phoenix occupies the 61,850-square-foot building at 3945 E. Broadway Road. Totaling 136,998 square feet, the portfolio was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Brian Ackerman of Colliers handled the transaction.