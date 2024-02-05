Monday, February 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Broadway-Road-Portfolio-Phoenix-AZ
The State of Arizona Department of Child Safety, Imani Wellness and the City of Phoenix are tenants at 3925 and 3945 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

GIP Purchases Two-Building Office Portfolio in Phoenix for $17.4M

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Deer Park, Ill.-based Government Investment Partners (GIP) has acquired a two-building office portfolio, located at 3925 and 3945 E. Broadway Road in Phoenix, from The Simone Charitable Foundation for $17.4 million.

The State of Arizona Department of Child Safety and Imani Wellness occupy the 75,148-square-foot building at 3925 E. Broadway Road, and the City of Phoenix occupies the 61,850-square-foot building at 3945 E. Broadway Road. Totaling 136,998 square feet, the portfolio was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Brian Ackerman of Colliers handled the transaction.

You may also like

Thorofare Capital Funds $26M Bridge Loan for Apartment...

BKM Capital Partners Acquires West 6th Center Industrial...

Capstone Arranges $5.4M Sale of The Ridge at...

Four Office Tenants Sign Leases at Station at...

Gorney Realty Acquires 45,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 300,887 SF Office Building...

Partners Real Estate Brokers Sale of 153-Site RV...

EKN, Garn Receive $67.1M Construction Financing for Marriott...

CBRE Arranges $35.2M Construction Loan for Bella Olivia...