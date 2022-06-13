GIP Sells Government-Anchored Office Building in Hyattsville, Maryland for $45M

The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics and the Department of Justice anchor 3311 Toledo Road in Hyattsville, Md.

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Government Investment Partners (GIP) has sold a 189,000-square-foot office building located at 3311 Toledo Road in Hyattsville for $45 million. The Deer Park, Ill.-based company purchased the 10-story office building in 2019 for $16 million as part of a joint venture. Located about seven miles of northeast of Washington, D.C., the property is anchored by the Centers for Disease and Control’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics and the Department of Justice. Shaun Weinberg, Eric Berkman, Scott Johnston and Robert England of Cushman & Wakefield represented GIP in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.