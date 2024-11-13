Wednesday, November 13, 2024
The Girl Scouts will use the building at 3214 Skipwith Road in Richmond for local troop meetings, administrative offices and a retail operation.
Girl Scouts of Virginia Acquires Flex Building in Richmond for $3.6M

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Girl Scout Commonwealth Council of Virginia Inc. has purchased an 18,375-square-foot flex building located at 3214 Skipwith Road in Richmond. The former tenant, Self-Help Credit Union, sold the commercial building for $3.6 million. Will McGoogan of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller in the transaction, and Amy Broderick and Kate Hosko, also with Thalhimer, represented the buyer.

The Girl Scouts plan to move its current offices and retail center from nearby Willow Lawn to the new location. The organization plans to use the space as a storefront and install its administrative offices. The space will also feature collaborative areas for local Girl Scouts troops to have meetings.

