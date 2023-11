FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Giti Tire USA, a global manufacturer and distributor based in Singapore, has signed a 267,000-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. Clay Balch, David Eseke, Andrew Morrow and Luke Rivera of Cushman & Wakefield represented Giti Tire USA in the lease negotiations. Becky Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group. The deal was finalized before the completion of construction, which began in mid-2022.