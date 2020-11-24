GJK Properties Divests of Fully Occupied Industrial Facility in Bay Area for $23M
UNION CITY, CALIF. — GJK Properties has completed the sale of an industrial building located at 33401 Central Ave. in Union City. Elion Partners acquired the asset for $23 million.
Constructed in 1979 and renovated in 2009, the 94,976-square-foot property features tilt-up construction, 26-foot clear heights, 12 dock-high doors, one grade-level door, skylights and a low office finish.
At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. Jason Ovadia and Eddie Shuai of JLL Agency Leasing structured a lease for a new entity to fully occupy the property.
Ryan Sitov, Mark Detmer and Andie Fezell of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.