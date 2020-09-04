Gladstone Commercial Acquires Indiana Distribution Facility for $10.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Gladstone Commercial Corp. has acquired a 153,600-square-foot distribution facility in Terre Haute for $10.6 million. The property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Clabber Girl Corp. in 2010 and is fully leased to the tenant. Terre Haute-based Clabber Girl manufactures baking powder, baking soda and corn starch. Jeff Castell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, nine dock doors and one drive-in door.