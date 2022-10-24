Glazer Beer & Beverage to Open 250,000 SF Distribution Center in Weslaco, Texas
WESLACO, TEXAS — Glazer Beer & Beverage will open a 250,000-square-foot distribution center in the Rio Grande Valley city of Weslaco. The wholesale alcoholic beverage distributor will be the anchor tenant of Mid Valley International Industrial Park, a 122-acre master-planned development on which the Weslaco Economic Development Corp. recently broke ground. The move is expected to add about 200 new jobs to the local economy.
