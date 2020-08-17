Glencrest Group Acquires Briggs Village Apartments in Olympia, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Briggs Village Apartments in Olympia, Wash., features 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across six mid-rise buildings.

OLYMPIA, WASH. — San Francisco-based Glencrest Group has purchased Briggs Village Apartments, a multifamily community located at 4225 Briggs Drive SE in Olympia. Andrew Behrens of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged a $12.8 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for the buyer. The 10-year loan features interest-only payments and a fixed-interest rate.

Jay Timpani, Mitchell Belcher and Steven Chattin of CBRE represented the seller, Briggs Apartments LLC, in the transaction.

Built in 2019, Briggs Village Apartments features six buildings offering a total of 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, modern appliances and balconies or patios. Community amenities include covered parking, a playground, park and basketball court. The property is part of a 137-acre master-planned community two miles from downtown Olympia.