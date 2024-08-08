Glencrest Group Buys 177-Unit Meadowscape Apartments in Lacey, Washington for $40.9M

LACEY, WASH. — Glencrest Group has purchased Meadowscape Apartments in Lacey for $40.9 million. The property was acquired as part of the bankruptcy proceedings of Tacoma-based Harbor Custom Development.

Located at 7641 3rd Way SE, Meadowscape features 177 units in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a heated pool, barbecue area, dog run and oversized clubhouse with fitness center, entertainment lounge, business center and package lockers. At the time of sale, Meadowscape was 50 percent leased.