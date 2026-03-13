Glencrest Group, Sky Alps Capital Buy 155-Unit Cedar Square Apartment Community in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, ORE. — A joint venture between Glencrest Group and Sky Alps Capital has acquired Cedar Square, a garden-style multifamily community at 10480 SW Eastridge St. in Beaverton, from a local owner for $29.8 million. Ira Virden, Carrie Kahn and Owen Wise of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, while Charles Halladay and Jonah Aelyon of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

Built in 1980 with additions in 2016 and 2024, Cedar Square offers 155 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with patios or balconies. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, playground, laundry facilities, ample parking and abundant green space. The seller completed capital improvements, including repaving and replacing siding, windows, decks and roofs on the majority of the buildings.