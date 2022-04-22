REBusinessOnline

Glenmede Trust Co. Signs 7,989 SF Office Lease in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Private wealth management firm Glenmede Trust Co. has signed a 7,989-square-foot office lease at the historic Union Trust Building in downtown Pittsburgh. The move-in is scheduled for May. The Union Trust Building originally opened in 1917 and spans 460,000 square feet. The landlord, The Davis Cos., recently completed a $100 million redevelopment of the property, which also houses 40,000 square feet of restaurant space in addition to a fitness center, conference facility and an auditorium.

