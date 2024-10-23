Glenstar, Columnar Investments Sell 818,000 SF Industrial Park in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — A joint venture between Chicago-based Glenstar Logistics and Dallas-based Columnar Investments has sold Tri-County 75, an 818,000-square-foot industrial park located on a 72-acre site in Fort Myers. The four-building, Class A park was built in October 2023 and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale.

The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Jose Lobon, Frank Fallon, Trey Barry, Royce Rose, Kris Courier, Rian Smith, Gabriel Braun and Daniel Sarmiento of CBRE represented Glenstar and Columnar in the transaction.

Tri-County 75 is located at 6115-6150 Tri County Commerce Way and offers proximity to I-75 and Southwest Florida International Airport. Designed by Ware Malcomb, the park’s rear-load and cross-dock facilities range in size from 76,210 to 404,050 square feet and feature concrete tilt-up construction, 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 142 trailer parking spots, large truck courts and trailer stalls.

Tenants at Tri-County 75 include Ferguson Enterprises, a national distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies; a Fortune 500 beverage company; Orlando-based Mechanical One, a home repair and maintenance company; NB Handy, a Virginia-based distributor of metals, HVAC, commercial roofing and machinery products; Coldest, a Florida-based manufacturer of water bottles; and a Fortune 500 third-party logistics firm.