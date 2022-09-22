REBusinessOnline

Glenstar, Creek Lane Capital to Develop $415M Industrial Park in Upstate South Carolina

The site plan for Cherokee Commerce Center 85 shows the potential to house tenants of multiple sizes. The first phase of Building 2 and Building 4 are set to break ground in January.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Chicago-based Glenstar and Creek Lane Capital are partnering to develop Cherokee Commerce Center 85, a 3.6 million-square-foot industrial park in Gaffney. The developers plan to invest approximately $415 million to develop six separate facilities in multiple phases. Situated equidistant between Greenville, S.C., and Charlotte, the new industrial park will span 290 acres along I-85.

The first two facilities — the 500,000-square-foot (expandable to 1.3 million square feet) Building Two and 278,200-square-foot Building Four — are expected to begin construction in January 2023, with delivery slated for fourth-quarter 2023. Master planning at Cherokee Commerce Center 85 shows potential for up to 1.7 million square feet under one roof to accommodate bulk industrial users. The Colliers industrial brokerage team of Garrett Scott, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim has been selected to handle leasing for the park.

