Dubbed CCC-85 Building 2, the development marks the first building within Cherokee Commerce Center 85.
Glenstar Logistics Begins Vertical Construction on 550,520 SF Industrial Facility in Gaffney, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Glenstar Logistics has begun vertical construction on a 550,520-square-foot warehouse in Gaffney. Dubbed CCC-85 Building 2, the development marks the first building within Glenstar’s Cherokee Commerce Center 85. Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year, the building is being developed on a speculative basis, with the capability to expand to 1.3 million square feet.

The property will feature 40-foot clear heights, column spacing of 56 feet by 50 feet, 60-foot speed bays, 232 dock doors, four drive-in doors and up to 604 car parking spaces and 388 trailer spaces.

Partners on the project include Creek Lane Capital, general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer SeamonWhiteside. CrossHarbor Capital Partners is providing $38.2 million in construction financing. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers are marketing CCC-85 Building 2 on behalf of ownership.

