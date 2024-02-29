Glenstar Logistics Inks Three Industrial Leases Totaling 192,990 SF at Tri-County 75 in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Glenstar Logistics has inked three new leases at Tri-County 75 industrial park in Fort Myers totaling 192,990 square feet. Located at 6115-6150 Tri-County Commerce Way, the park is situated at the southeast corner of I-75 and Luckett Road. The new tenants include a Fortune 500 beverage company (56,705 square feet); Orlando-based Mechanical One (67,620 square feet), a home repair and maintenance company; and NB Handy (68,665 square feet), a Virginia-based distributor of metals, HVAC, commercial roofing and machinery products.

Bob Johnston of Lee & Associates arranged the three leases on behalf of ownership. Ben Kuykendall of First Capital Property Group Inc. represented Mechanical One in the lease negotiations, and Danny Holly and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield represented NB Handy. Tri-County 75’s general contractor, The Conlan Co., will be building out spaces for all three tenants.

Developed in partnership with Columnar Holdings, Tri-County 75 spans 816,866 square feet across four buildings. Other members of the design-build team include architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer DeLisi Fitzgerald. The project was delivered in October and is now 64 percent leased. Another 215,000 square feet of space is expected to execute shortly at Tri-County 75 to two undisclosed tenants, according to Glenstar.