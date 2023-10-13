Glenstar Logistics Signs Two Tenants at New Industrial Park in Fort Myers, Florida

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Glenstar Logistics has signed leases with two new tenants at Tri-County 75, an industrial park currently underway at 6115-6150 Tri-County Commerce Way in Fort Myers. Glenstar is developing the 816,866-square-foot project in partnership with Columnar Holdings. Coldest, a Florida-based water bottle manufacturer, has signed a lease at the development for 52,866 square feet of warehouse and office space.

Additionally, an unnamed third-party logistics provider (3PL) has signed a 22,784-square-foot lease at the property’s Building 4. General contractor The Conlan Co. will build out 1,400 and 1,100 square feet of office space for Coldest and the 3PL tenant, respectively.

Lee & Associates, which is overseeing leasing at the development, represented Glenstar in the lease negotiations. Jeff Buckler of Lee & Associates represented Coldest, and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the 3PL. Ware Malcomb is the project architect for Tri-County 75, and DeLisi Fitzgerald is serving as the civil engineer. Affinius Capital is providing construction financing for the development.