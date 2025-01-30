Glenstar, Private Investor Acquire 200 South Wacker Office Tower in Chicago, Plan $30M Renovation

CHICAGO — Glenstar and a high-net-worth private investor have acquired 200 South Wacker, a 40-story office tower in Chicago’s West Loop. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the duo bought a non-performing $151 million loan backed by the property from lender Bank of China and simultaneously took control of the building from Toronto-based owner Manulife Financial via a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The news outlet also reports that the purchase price was close to $68 million.

Designed by Harry Weese Associates and constructed in 1981, the building totals 761,775 square feet. Glenstar has taken over as the building’s asset and property manager, and The Telos Group will serve as the leasing agent. Glenstar and its equity partner are allocating approximately $30 million to build fully furnished move-in ready spec suites, modernize common areas, enhance amenities and fund other capital improvements. Current amenities include a rooftop deck, tenant lounge, conference center, fitness facility and a Mojo Coffee shop in the lobby.