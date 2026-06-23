Glenstar, Private Investor Acquire 966,924 SF Office Tower in Chicago

CHICAGO — Glenstar, in a joint venture with a high-net-worth private investor, has acquired 500 W. Monroe, a 966,924-square-foot office tower in Chicago with a 1,300-stall parking garage. The sales price for the all-cash purchase was not disclosed, but Crain’s Chicago Business reports that the asset traded for 76 percent less than it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Glenstar will soon launch a hospitality-driven renovation at the property. Plans call for a full lobby transformation followed by additional common area upgrades and the introduction of new amenities. Glenstar plans to introduce Glenstar Connect, its signature app-based tenant engagement program, at the property in the coming months.

Built in 1992, 500 W. Monroe rises 44 stories and is located steps from the Union and Ogilvie train stations. According to Glenstar, the property currently offers the largest contiguous block of space available in the West Loop at 572,000 square feet. With the acquisition, Glenstar also assumes the asset and property manager role and has tapped CBRE’s Jason Houze, Greg Tait and Aaron Schuster to oversee leasing.