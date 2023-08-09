Glenstar Properties Inks Leases with 12 Tenants for Schaumburg Corporate Center in Suburban Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Glenstar Properties has executed 12 office leases totaling 154,000 square feet at its Schaumburg Corporate Center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The lease signings include 89,000 square feet of new leases and 65,000 square feet of renewals. Schaumburg Corporate Center is a three-building office complex totaling 1 million square feet.

Among the leases was global banking firm Citigroup’s new lease for 49,400 square feet across two floors. Citigroup will relocate from its current Northwest suburban office location in January. Additionally, an unnamed data analytics company signed a lease for 24,700 square feet and will relocate its 125 employees in November. The 10 additional lease signings were for spaces ranging in size from 834 to 27,000 square feet.

Bill Saviski and Christian Domin of Glenstar represented ownership in the lease with Citigroup, while Gary Fazzio and James Otto of CBRE represented the tenant. On the lease with the data analytics company, Saviski represented ownership, while Fazzio and colleague Paul Diederich represented the tenant.

About 76 businesses are located at Schaumburg Corporate Center. Some of the larger tenants include Misumi USA, American Agricultural Insurance Co., Pronto Finance and Munich RE Specialty Group NA Inc. Glenstar completed a $30 million renovation of the property in 2018, and added a private dog park in 2023.