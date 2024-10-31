Glenstar Recapitalizes Presidents Plaza Office Complex in Chicago

CHICAGO — Glenstar has recapitalized Presidents Plaza in Chicago with a private investor. The two-tower office complex is situated near O’Hare International Airport at 8600-8700 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. In addition to purchasing the 831,442-square-foot complex for $62 million, Glenstar and its equity partner have set aside capital to fund tenant improvements. Additionally, Glenstar has allocated nearly $16 million to build spec suites along with upgrading amenities and common areas. Initial plans call for a golf simulator and common area improvements to round out the amenities added during the property’s recent $34 million renovation. Upgrades included a redevelopment of the three-story atrium lobby, three-level health club, fully renovated lounge, café with full seating and 6,300-square-foot conference center.

Dan Deuter, Tom Sitz and Cody Hundertmark of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the sales transaction, which closed Oct. 22. Glenstar has served as the property and asset manager of Presidents Plaza since 2006.