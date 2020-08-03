Glenstar, Rubenstein Complete $20M Renovation of Continental Towers Office Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Pictured is the new outdoor seating area at the 910,000-square-foot office complex.

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Glenstar and Rubenstein Partners have completed a $20 million renovation of Continental Towers in Rolling Meadows. Built between 1978 and 1982, the 910,000-square-foot office complex is located at 1701 Golf Road. The three-building property sits on 34 acres and is home to tenants such as Verizon and Panasonic. The main portion of the modernization project was a one-acre outdoor space, which now houses flexible seating, gathering areas, fire pits and grills. Additional improvements were made to the lobbies, elevator cabs, common areas and tenant lounge.

Michael Klein, co-founder and managing principal of Glenstar, says the owners have a robust program in place to address today’s safety and social distancing concerns. “Our new amenities, especially our sprawling outdoor areas, provide tenants the opportunity to work outdoors and meet with their colleagues at a safe distance.”

In 2015, Glenstar invested $30 million in the construction of a parking garage, reconfigured site plan and renovation of a 23,000-square-foot fitness center run by Midtown Fitness. Glenstar originally acquired Continental Towers in 2013 and recapitalized the property in 2018 with the help of Rubenstein Partners, which is a fund manager for a series of private equity funds focused on office investments throughout the United States. Glenstar is a commercial real estate firm with offices in Chicago and Dallas that focuses on the ownership and management of office, retail and residential properties.