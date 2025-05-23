Friday, May 23, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Presidents Plaza consists of two office towers totaling 831,442 square feet.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

Glenstar Secures 100,000 SF in Office Leases at Presidents Plaza in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Glenstar has executed three office leases totaling 100,000 square feet at Presidents Plaza, a two-tower, 831,442-square-foot office complex situated near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. A joint venture between Glenstar and a private investor purchased the property in October 2024.

FM, a global commercial property insurance and loss prevention company, will relocate its regional office from Park Ridge, Ill., to a 40,000-square-foot space at Presidents Plaza. Formerly known as FM Global, the company has a network of offices in the U.S. and internationally.

Glenstar also executed a 40,000-square-foot lease with Do It Best, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based home improvement retailer that acquired True Value last year.

In the third lease, current tenant Meitheal Pharmaceuticals signed a 20,000-square-foot expansion that doubles its footprint to 40,000 square feet.

Presidents Plaza ownership is investing $16 million in improvements across the two buildings. A golf simulator is slated to open this summer. Spec suites are also being constructed. These improvements add to the property’s $34 million in renovations completed in 2022 that included the redevelopment of a three-story atrium lobby, three-level health club, fully renovated lounge, café with seating and conference center.

You may also like

Lalani Ventures, Ravine to Open 181,000 SF Music...

Hope Network Opens $40M Affordable Housing Development in...

Interra Realty Brokers $9.6M Sale of Apartment Building...

Colliers Arranges $4.5M Sale of Retail Center in...

Core Industrial Realty Negotiates 159,000 SF Industrial Lease...

SkyWalker Property Partners Buys 232,541 SF Office Building...

Lionstone Investments Sells Office Building Near Downtown Austin...

Havertys Furniture to Open 41,500 SF Showroom at...

NYU Signs 1 MSF Lease at 770 Broadway...