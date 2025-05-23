Glenstar Secures 100,000 SF in Office Leases at Presidents Plaza in Chicago

CHICAGO — Glenstar has executed three office leases totaling 100,000 square feet at Presidents Plaza, a two-tower, 831,442-square-foot office complex situated near the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. A joint venture between Glenstar and a private investor purchased the property in October 2024.

FM, a global commercial property insurance and loss prevention company, will relocate its regional office from Park Ridge, Ill., to a 40,000-square-foot space at Presidents Plaza. Formerly known as FM Global, the company has a network of offices in the U.S. and internationally.

Glenstar also executed a 40,000-square-foot lease with Do It Best, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based home improvement retailer that acquired True Value last year.

In the third lease, current tenant Meitheal Pharmaceuticals signed a 20,000-square-foot expansion that doubles its footprint to 40,000 square feet.

Presidents Plaza ownership is investing $16 million in improvements across the two buildings. A golf simulator is slated to open this summer. Spec suites are also being constructed. These improvements add to the property’s $34 million in renovations completed in 2022 that included the redevelopment of a three-story atrium lobby, three-level health club, fully renovated lounge, café with seating and conference center.