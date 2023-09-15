Glenstar Secures $38.2M Construction Financing for Phase I of Industrial Park in Gaffney, South Carolina

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Glenstar has secured $38.2 million in construction financing for the development of the first phase of an industrial park in Gaffney. CrossHarbor Capital Partners provided the financing. Upon completion, the property, which is being developed by Glenstar and capital partner Creek Lane Capital, will total 3.6 million square feet across five buildings.

The first phase of the park, which has been dubbed Cherokee Commerce Center 85 (CCC-85), will comprise a 555,520-square-foot building expandable to 1.3 million square feet. The building, known as 2A, will feature 232 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 540 parking spaces and 452 trailer spaces. Completion is scheduled for fall 2024. Subsequent phases of CCC-85 will include four additional warehouses totaling 1.7 million; 252,270; 278,200; and 211,640 square feet, respectively.

The project team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer SeamonWhiteside. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers will manage leasing at the property on behalf of ownership.