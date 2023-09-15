Sunday, September 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Dubbed Cherokee Commerce Center 85, the project will total 3.6 million square feet across five buildings.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Glenstar Secures $38.2M Construction Financing for Phase I of Industrial Park in Gaffney, South Carolina

by John Nelson

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Glenstar has secured $38.2 million in construction financing for the development of the first phase of an industrial park in Gaffney. CrossHarbor Capital Partners provided the financing. Upon completion, the property, which is being developed by Glenstar and capital partner Creek Lane Capital, will total 3.6 million square feet across five buildings.

The first phase of the park, which has been dubbed Cherokee Commerce Center 85 (CCC-85), will comprise a 555,520-square-foot building expandable to 1.3 million square feet. The building, known as 2A, will feature 232 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 540 parking spaces and 452 trailer spaces. Completion is scheduled for fall 2024. Subsequent phases of CCC-85 will include four additional warehouses totaling 1.7 million; 252,270; 278,200; and 211,640 square feet, respectively.

The project team includes general contractor The Conlan Co., architect Ware Malcomb and civil engineer SeamonWhiteside. John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers will manage leasing at the property on behalf of ownership.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Acquires 502-Unit Apartment Community in North...

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower...

BBX, PCCP to Develop 672,533 SF Logistics Campus...

Halstatt, Tectonic to Construct 614,220 SF Industrial Development...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community...

Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building...

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in...

Newmark Negotiates 44,680 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre...