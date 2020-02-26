REBusinessOnline

Global Architecture Firm PDR Opens Regional Office in Dallas

DALLAS — Global architecture firm PDR is expanding its presence in Texas with the opening of a regional office at 2001 Ross Ave. in downtown Dallas. Since its founding in 1977, the Houston-based firm has worked on projects in Dallas for major companies like ExxonMobil, Texas Instruments and USAA. Partner and principal Marc Bellamy will lead the Dallas office along with senior associates Justin Dezendorf and Jenny Segsworth.

