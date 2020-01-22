Global Bank Signs 53,186 SF Office Lease Extension at Woodbridge Corporate Plaza in Iselin, New Jersey
ISELIN, N.J. — Global banking organization BNP Paribas has signed a 53,186-square-foot office lease extension at Woodbridge Corporate Plaza, a 630,000-square-foot office complex in the central New Jersey city of Iselin. Owner KBS recently renovated Woodbridge Corporate Plaza, a six-building development that offers a 6,000-square-foot fitness center, full-service café and shuttle service to nearby public transit lines. Jamie Drummond and Andrew Perotti of Newmark Knight Frank represented KBS in the lease negotiations.
