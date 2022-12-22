REBusinessOnline

Global City, Gilu to Break Ground on $90M Multifamily Community in Fort Myers, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

FORT MYERS, FLA. — A joint venture between two Miami-based developers, Global City Development and Gilu Development, plans to develop a $90 million multifamily project in Fort Myers. The companies purchased the site, a 17- acre parcel on the corner of Crystal Drive and 6 Mile Cypress Parkway, in August. The unnamed, 255-unit gated property will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 786 to 1,690 square feet. Amenities will include private garages, outdoor exercise areas and a two-story clubhouse that will feature a fitness center, meditation area, children’s playroom, private Zoom studios, coworking space, event room, onsite management office, package room and a pool overlooking the community’s private lake. The development team, including general contractor ANF Group Inc., plans to break ground in January 2023 with a completion date set for second-quarter 2024.

