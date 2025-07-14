Global City, Gilu Welcome First Residents to 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Meyers, Florida

FORT MEYERS, FLA. — Global City Development and Gilu Development have begun welcoming residents to Reva, a 255-unit luxury apartment community located in Fort Meyers. Situated on Crystal Drive and Six Mile Cypress Parkway, the complex features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 786 square feet to 1,690 square feet. Reva also offers three-bedroom villas with two-car garages and a private driveway. Rental rates begin at $1,700 for a one-bedroom unit.

The community is anchored by a two-story, 6,200-square-foot clubhouse overlooking a private lake, with additional amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center with open-air workout spaces, meditation area, coworking areas with Zoom studios, event room, package lockers, onsite management and a convenience store located inside the clubhouse. Additionally, the community is offering a $1,000 bonus to “hometown heroes,” such as medical professionals, policemen and firefighters.