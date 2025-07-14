Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
reva-fort-meyers
Reva includes 255 units offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 786 square feet to 1,690 square feet.
FloridaLeasing ActivityMultifamilySoutheast

Global City, Gilu Welcome First Residents to 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Meyers, Florida

by Abby Cox

FORT MEYERS, FLA. — Global City Development and Gilu Development have begun welcoming residents to Reva, a 255-unit luxury apartment community located in Fort Meyers. Situated on Crystal Drive and Six Mile Cypress Parkway, the complex features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 786 square feet to 1,690 square feet. Reva also offers three-bedroom villas with two-car garages and a private driveway. Rental rates begin at $1,700 for a one-bedroom unit.

The community is anchored by a two-story, 6,200-square-foot clubhouse overlooking a private lake, with additional amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center with open-air workout spaces, meditation area, coworking areas with Zoom studios, event room, package lockers, onsite management and a convenience store located inside the clubhouse. Additionally, the community is offering a $1,000 bonus to “hometown heroes,” such as medical professionals, policemen and firefighters.

You may also like

HKS Real Estate Arranges $25M Construction Financing for...

Triten Real Estate Acquires 151,200 SF Industrial Facility...

Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $81M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Brokers $20.7M Sale of Putnam Green Apartments...

Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia to Open 13,100 SF...

Shopoff Realty Receives Approval from Fountain Valley, California...

Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro...

Woda Cooper, Franklinton Development Association Open 97-Unit Affordable...