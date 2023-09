KEARNY, N.J. — Global Courier Express has signed a 96,375-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny. The site at 205 Campus Drive is situated within the four-building Kearny Point Industrial Park. Kevin Dudley, Nicholas Klacik, Chad Hillyer and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the landlord, New York City-based Hugo Neu Corp. in the lease negotiations. Jimo Liu with Avison Young represented Global Courier Express.