Global eParcel Solutions Inks 32,000 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Global eParcel Solutions LLC has inked a 32,000-square-foot industrial lease at 835-845 Carol Court in Carol Stream. The company, which provides domestic and international shipping for e-commerce companies via trucking, sea freight and air freight, has expanded its space by 29,000 square feet through multiple leases over the past five years. The 32,000-square-foot space features seven exterior docks, two drive-in doors and 3,217 square feet of office space. The facility is located within Carol Point Business Center. Mason Hezner of Brown Commercial Group represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Al Caruana of Cushman & Wakefield represented the owner, MP Carol Point Business Center LLC.

