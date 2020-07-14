REBusinessOnline

Global Finance Firm Signs 250,000 SF Office Lease at 600 Travis Street in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

At 75 stories, 600 Travis Street is the tallest building in Houston. Hines developed and manages the property, which will soon add a large financial services user to its tenant roster.

HOUSTON — An undisclosed global financial services firm has signed a 250,000-square-foot office lease at 600 Travis Street, a 1.7 million-square-foot building in downtown Houston that is also known as the JPMorgan Chase Building. The 75-story property, which is the tallest building in the city, will soon be renovated to upgrade its lobby, exterior plaza, collaborative workspace and conference center. Michael Anderson, Diana Bridger and Margaret Elkins of Cushman & Wakefield, along with Chanse McLeod of law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP represented the landlord, a partnership between Hines and Cerberus Capital Management, in the lease negotiations.

