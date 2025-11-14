Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Anagram-Columbus-Circle-Manhattan
Anagram Columbus Circle in Manhattan is located just steps away from Central Park and Billionaire’s Row.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Global Holdings Receives $190M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Tower

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Local investment and development firm Global Holdings has received a $190 million loan for the refinancing of Anagram Columbus Circle, a 26-story apartment tower located at 1 West 60th Street in Manhattan. The building houses 123 apartments in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts as well as various resort-style amenities. J.P. Morgan and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the loan to Global Holdings. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Rob Hinckley, Nicco Lupo and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the debt.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...

Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in...

Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in...

JLL Brokers $63M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

TFE Properties to Develop 141-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use...

CEDARst Cos. Breaks Ground on $106M Bancroft Lofts...

Red Thread Signs 96,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Azure Partners Acquires 148-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...