Global Holdings Receives $190M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Apartment Tower

NEW YORK CITY — Local investment and development firm Global Holdings has received a $190 million loan for the refinancing of Anagram Columbus Circle, a 26-story apartment tower located at 1 West 60th Street in Manhattan. The building houses 123 apartments in studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts as well as various resort-style amenities. J.P. Morgan and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the loan to Global Holdings. Christopher Peck, Peter Rotchford, Rob Hinckley, Nicco Lupo and Christopher Pratt of JLL arranged the debt.