Thursday, September 10, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

Global Holdings Receives $382.4M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Global Holdings has received a $382.4 million loan for the refinancing of 120 Park Avenue, a 620,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Wells Fargo and LBBW co-provided the loan. Bloomberg LP serves as the building’s anchor tenant, occupying roughly 500,000 square feet across 20 stories and recently extending its commitment to the building through 2040. Global Holdings is currently undertaking capital improvements to the building, including a lobby renovation and elevator modernization. The firm also recently completed window upgrades on the fifth and sixth floors.

You may also like

Pebb Capital Obtains $223M Loan for Refinancing of...

Northmarq Provides Agency Loan for 261-Unit Apartment Community...

TSB Capital Arranges Refinancing for 448-Bed Student Housing...

BWE Secures $71M in Acquisition Financing for Las...

Draper and Kramer Arranges $93.5M Refinancing for Chicago...

Matthews Negotiates Sale of 513-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Colliers Arranges $44.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12M Sale of Holiday...

Cedar Rapids: An Unparalleled Midwest City