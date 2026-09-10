Global Holdings Receives $382.4M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator Global Holdings has received a $382.4 million loan for the refinancing of 120 Park Avenue, a 620,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Wells Fargo and LBBW co-provided the loan. Bloomberg LP serves as the building’s anchor tenant, occupying roughly 500,000 square feet across 20 stories and recently extending its commitment to the building through 2040. Global Holdings is currently undertaking capital improvements to the building, including a lobby renovation and elevator modernization. The firm also recently completed window upgrades on the fifth and sixth floors.