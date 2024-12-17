Tuesday, December 17, 2024
99-Park-Avenue-Manhattan
Global Holdings first acquired 99 Park Avenue in 1990.
Global Holdings to Undertake $30M Renovation of Midtown Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Global Holdings will undertake a $30 million renovation of 99 Park Avenue, a 26-story, 600,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by VOCON, the capital improvement program will feature a reimagined lobby and updated amenity spaces, including a conference center, speakeasy, barbershop and salon and an entertainment lounge with a bowling alley and golf simulator. Completion is slated for early 2026. Global Holdings has also recently secured several lease renewals and expansions at 99 Park Avenue, including a deal with Metropolitan Commercial Bank for a 52,677 square-foot extension covering floors 12-13 and a 26,802-square-foot new lease for the entire 11th floor. In addition, Philadelphia-based real estate investment firm Lubert-Adler signed an eight-year lease expansion covering 7,674 square feet for a portion of the 19th floor. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter of JLL represented Global Holdings in the lease negotiations.

