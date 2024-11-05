Tuesday, November 5, 2024
One-City-Block-Denver-CO
Located in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood, One City Block features 302 apartments and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

Global Investment Manager Sells 302-Unit One City Block Apartment Community in Uptown Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — A global investment manager has completed the disposition of One City Block, a multifamily property in Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. InterCapital Group and Pamera North America acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2013, One City Block offers 302 apartments spread across four four-story buildings, as well as a lap pool, private courtyard, fitness center, yoga studio, four rooftop decks, lounges and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Shane Ozment, Terrance Hunt, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE represented the seller, while Cord Ernst provided in-house representation for Pamera North America in the deal.

