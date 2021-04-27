REBusinessOnline

Global Logistical Connections Signs 100,000 SF Industrial Lease in Channahon, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Route 6 Business Center spans 442,000 square feet at 23647 W. Eames St.

CHANNAHON, ILL. — Global Logistical Connections LLC has signed a 100,000-square-foot industrial lease at Route 6 Business Center, which is located at 23647 W. Eames St. in Channahon, about 50 miles southwest of Chicago. The company is relocating and expanding from its current 17,000-square-foot space at 60 Rawls Road in Des Plaines. The new lease commences in June. Route 6 Business Center is a 442,000-square-foot building that features a clear height of 36 feet, 75 exterior docks, 88 trailer spots, 60-foot loading bays and two drive-in doors. Ned Frank of Colliers International Chicago represented the tenant in the lease transaction. David Bercu, Charles Canale and Kataline Villalpando of Colliers represented ownership, Clarion Partners.

