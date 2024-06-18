Global Logistics Company Preleases 368,099 SF Industrial Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Global logistics company eFulfill has preleased the entire 368,099 square feet of Building B at Post Oak Logistics Park, a 43-acre development that is under construction in southwest Houston. North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw is developing Post Oak Logistics Park, which is now fully preleased following a 168,193-square-foot deal with Festival Trading Co. earlier this year, in partnership with Greystar. Beau Kaleel and Michael Foreman of Cushman & Wakefield represented ownership in the lease negotiations. Jimo Liu of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.