Global Medical REIT Purchases 98,000 SF Medical Office Building in Triad Region

The property is situated at 1814 Westchester Drive, equidistant to Greensboro and Winston-Salem. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Wake Forest Baptist Health.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Global Medical REIT Inc. has acquired a 98,000-square-foot medical office building in High Point. The property is situated at 1814 Westchester Drive, equidistant to the Triad cities of Greensboro and Winston-Salem. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to Wake Forest Baptist Health. Matt Bear of Bear Real Estate Advisors represented the Bethesda, Md.-based buyer in the transaction. Jennifer Stein of JDS Real Estate Services was the broker-of-record for the transaction. David Divine of Colliers International represented the seller, CHC Realty LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

