Global Net Lease Acquires Walmart Learning Center in Bentonville, Arkansas for $40.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Retail, Southeast

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) has acquired the Walmart Learning Center, a 90,000-square-foot training and development center in Bentonville that is leased to Walmart Inc. The sales price was $40.6 million.

The Walmart Learning Center serves as the primary digital and onsite training and development facility for Walmart associates. The retail giant has seven years of remaining lease term at the facility.