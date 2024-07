NEW YORK CITY — Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL), a New York City-based REIT, has sold a national portfolio of nine cold storage properties for $170 million. The properties, the locations of which were not disclosed, are all leased to subsidiaries of operator Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), with a weighted average of 3.3 years of remaining term on the leases. The deal traded at a cap rate of 7.88 percent. The buyer was not disclosed.