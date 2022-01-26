Global One Real Estate Acquires 357-Unit Affordable Housing Building in The Bronx
NEW YORK CITY — Global One Real Estate Fund, an affiliate of New York-based Nelson Management Group, has acquired Evergreen Gardens, a 357-unit affordable housing building in the Soundview neighborhood of The Bronx. The two-building, transit-oriented, property includes 253 parking spaces. Daniel Parker of Hodges Ward Elliott represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The New York City Housing Development Corp. provided $23.6 million in permanent financing, a portion of which will be used to fund capital improvements and preserve affordability, for the deal. Information on specific income restrictions was not disclosed.
