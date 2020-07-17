Global One Real Estate Acquires John Adams Apartment Building in Queens for $26.5M

The John Adams, an apartment building in the Forest Hills area of Queens, totals 115 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Global One Real Estate Fund II, an affiliate of locally based investment firm Nelson Management Group, has acquired The John Adams, 115-unit apartment building in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens. The sales price was $26.5 million. The six-story building offers proximity to several public transit lines and amenities such as bike storage space, package lockers and onsite laundry facilities. The seller was not disclosed.